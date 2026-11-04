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Fayette County Celebrates Cadet Class #55
By The Citizen,2 days ago
Fayette County, Georgia – November 2, 2026 – The Fayette County Fire Department celebrated the graduation of Cadet Class #55 in a ceremony on November 2, at 10 a.m. at the Fayette County Fire and EMS Training Center. This special occasion marked the culmination of an intense and demanding 9-month training program that prepared the cadets to become certified NPQ Firefighter II and Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMT).