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‘Those Are the Type of Things That Clicks Into Your Head’ — LeBron James Sets the Record Straight on Getting Chase-Down Blocked by Pacers’ Two-Way Player
By Tristan Rawcliffe,2 days ago
LeBron James found himself on the wrong end of a chase-down block last Wednesday, giving the NBA world a chance to poke fun at the Philadelphia 76ers star for showing signs of aging in Year 24. The play came during Philadelphia's 114-109 road win over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge...