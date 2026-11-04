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Missing Colorado college students died after 'catastrophic failure' during hike, officials say
2 days ago
Officials said two college students who were found dead following a hike in Colorado died after a "catastrophic failure" of their equipment. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office previously said Kaden Matsuda, 19, from Ridgway, Colorado, and Jackson Donlon, 20, from Queensbury, New York, were located in a basin of the West Apostle Mountain around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
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