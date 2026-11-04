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Yancey County Election Results
2 days ago
Nearly 58 percent of Yancey County’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s general election, with all 11 county precincts reporting. In the race for three seats on the Yancey County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Republican David Grindstaff led the field with 3,971 votes, followed by fellow incumbent Republican Stacey McEntyre Greene with 3,872 votes. Democrat Amber Westall Briggs won the third seat with 3,745 votes, narrowly defeating incumbent Republican Sandi Norton, who received 3,715 votes — a difference of just 30 votes.