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Putzger perspective: Not enough done to protect aviation
By Ian Putzger,2 days ago
After a few years in the business, almost everybody in the aviation industry can remember at least one large-scale disruption to the system. For recent industry entrants in North America, one likely candidate is the massive telecommunications and radar outage on 21 September that snarled air traffic in the US Northeast for more than eight hours, causing the cancellation or delays of over 7,000 flights, including 1,400 flights at the major New York City airports, where 130 world leaders and dozens of ministers were arriving for the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.