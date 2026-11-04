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Browns Rival Makes QB Move Amid Shedeur Sanders Trade Talk
By J.R. DeGroote,2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have added a quarterback as speculation swirls about whether the Cleveland Browns could trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel to their division rival. Baltimore signed Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad Tuesday, giving its injury-depleted quarterback room another option ahead of Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.