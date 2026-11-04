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UK Department of Veterinary Science marks opening of Sports Medicine Research Center
By Holly Wiemers,2 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 4, 2026) — The University of Kentucky Sports Medicine Research Center (SMRC), housed within the Department of Veterinary Science’s Gluck Equine Research Center at the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE), marked its opening with a select preview and ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 30.