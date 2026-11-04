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2026 Sustainability Showcase celebrates individuals who have made contributions to sustainability
By Owen Wallingford,2 days ago
Each year, the University of Kentucky’s Office of Sustainability, the Office of Undergraduate Research and the Tracy Farmer Institute for Sustainability and the Environment partner to host the Sustainability Showcase. The event celebrates the sustainability efforts occurring across UK’s campus and culminates in an awards ceremony that recognizes the exceptional students, mentors, faculty and staff who have made significant contributions to sustainability. This year’s award winners are listed below by the following categories: Student Posters, Champion and Legacy awards, and the 2026 Challenge Grant Projects.