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Mike And Matt Taste Ingram Flagship Bourbon Batch 6
2 days ago
Ingram Distillery is a company that ages whiskey barrels on a barge in the Ohio River. The reason for doing this is that the rocking motion of the barge creates motion of the whiskey in the barrel, increasing the contact with the wood. It was said that the barrels of whiskey moving down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers on flatboats in the 19th century aged the whiskey on the rivers so that by the time they got to New Orleans, the whiskey was much improved in flavor. I am sure that it helps, but it is not a substitute for time in the barrel. However, since Ingram Distillery is doing a fully aged whiskey on the river, it is bound to improve the flavor after four years on the river. This is a seven year old whiskey. They sent me a sample bottle of this Bourbon and Matt and I sat down to taste it. Here are our tasting notes.
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