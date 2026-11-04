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US midterms: Trump 'has done everything to make life difficult for business owners'
2 days ago
As Democrats take control of Congress at the midterms, what impact did the global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump have on the vote? Many small businesses in the United States say they are being stifled by the tariffs, with the consulting firm Epiq Global's October assessment saying small business bankruptcies increased 46 per cent from the previous year. France 24 Bogota team spoke with small business owners to understand how they are coping with these import taxes and what impact they are having on the economy.