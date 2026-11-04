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Movie Review: VICTORIAN PSYCHO
By ABBIE BERNSTEIN / Staff Writer,2 days ago
Maika Monroe, Thomasin McKenzie, Evie Templeton, Jacobi Jupe, Ruth Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Barry O’Connor. Virginia Feito, based on the novel by Virginia Feito. VICTORIAN PSYCHO feels like a dark adult fractured fairytale, or maybe a really fleshed-out Edward Gorey artwork. Directed by Zachary Wigon and scripted by Virginia Feito from her novel, we see the world from the off-kilter point of view of our narrator, Winifred Notty (Maika Monroe), who introduces herself by saying she’s the sanest person she’s ever met.