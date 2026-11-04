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Election 2026: Voters send State Rep. Pam Marsh back to Salem for two more years
2 days ago
PHOENIX – Ashland Democrat and incumbent Pam Marsh secured her sixth term in the Oregon House of Representatives on Tuesday night. Marsh gathered with supporters and volunteers as votes were tallied and continued to roll in Tuesday evening at the Jackson County Democratic Party Blue Bash, held at the Phoenix Civic Center. Marsh tallied 68.39% of the votes with 22,334 votes versus newcomer and Republican Alexander Krigsvold, who tallied 31.48% of the votes with 10,282 votes in initial tallies.
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