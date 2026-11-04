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Harry Potter Will Officially Become Free December 2026
By Chris McPherson,2 days ago
The Wizarding World is still in vogue at the moment; it's evergreen, and it'll be the case for the next decade with HBO's reimagining of J.K. Rowling's original stories about the world's most famous boy wizard. While that television adaptation is what everyone is talking about, the past year has been dominated by another take on the story. That story, in news that would make Hermione Granger delighted, will soon be free for everyone to enjoy.