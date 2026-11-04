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California Democrats Flip 5 House Seats and Eye a 6th in Nationwide ‘Blue Wave’
By Guy Marzorati,2 days ago
Even with a surge of Democratic wins in California House races this week, the party did not end up needing the state to retake the majority in the next Congress. Democrats have already flipped five Republican-held seats in California, propelled by voter disapproval of President Donald Trump and a pro-Democratic redistricting approved by California voters last year. One more seat, which had actually been redrawn to gain more Republicans, was still in striking distance Thursday.
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