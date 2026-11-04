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Everything you need know as Notre Dame basketball hosts Mercyhurst
2 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Time to put Rome and Pope Leo XIV and everything about the Eternal City Tip-off in the college basketball rearview. That was great. That happened. That's over. Opening the 2026-27 regular season with a once-in-a-lifetime experience was neat and cool and everything else, but beating Villanova (74-72) only matters if Notre Dame basketball can build on it. That build begins in earnest this week with the first of three games at a place where the Irish have been just OK.