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A Love Other than Yours
2 days ago
A major reason the writing in this drama fumbled is that it fails to truly hold Mido accountable for her cheating, and uses her suffering as a shield against accountability. For instance, you have the mudflat fight scene in episode 8, where she basically lashes out at Namgung in order to get him to do the same. Her words that he should have said that they'd try together ring empty when you consider that when he did try in the earlier episodes, she never appreciated that effort, instead she was the one who'd always wanted to back out first because of her failing career and feeling like burden.