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How to get Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Nihal Abo Zaid,2 days ago
Al Jabalain take on Al Ittihad in the King Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. The King’s Cup heats up as Al Jabalain host Saudi giants Al Ittihad in the Round of 16 at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musaed Stadium in Ha'il. Knockout football always brings high drama, and this clash pits a determined home side against one of the Kingdom's most decorated powerhouses.