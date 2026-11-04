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Manchester United, all broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?
By Alice Kopp,2 days ago
Where are Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches shown live? Find out here!. Manchester United can turn even an ordinary league match into an event. Add Old Trafford and floodlights, and everyone has an opinion. To follow the whole season, though, you need to know who holds the broadcasting rights. That depends on the competition.