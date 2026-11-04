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Xabi Alonso hails Romeo Lavia after Chelsea beat Manchester United
2 days ago
Xabi Alonso believes Romeo Lavia has turned a corner after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, praising the midfielder’s growing influence at Stamford Bridge. According to Goal.com, the 22-year-old has put persistent injuries behind him since joining from Southampton in 2023. He completed his first competitive 90 minutes for Chelsea at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last week, then matched that workload three days later against United.