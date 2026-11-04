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"100 Days of Deception" Director Reveals How They Recreated 1932 Seoul to Life!
By Hana,2 days ago
The art director of tvN's "100 Days of Deception" has shared how the team brought 1932 Gyeongseong (now Seoul) to life. Starring Kim You Jung and Park Jin Young, the tvN 20th-anniversary weekend drama follows Lee Ga Kyung (Kim You Jung), Gyeongseong's best pickpocket turned spy, whose path becomes tangled with Kim Tae Woong, also known as Sato Hideo (Park Jin Young), an elite interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Its detailed art direction and sets, which capture the mood of 1932 Gyeongseong, have been praised for drawing viewers deeper into the story.