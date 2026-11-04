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Kwon Hyuk To Make Special Appearance In Jang Na Ra's "Good Partner 2"
By Hana,2 days ago
Kwon Hyuk will make a special appearance in "Good Partner 2"!. On November 4, his agency Makeit Studio confirmed that the actor will lend his support to the upcoming SBS Friday-Saturday drama with a special appearance. Details about his role have not been revealed yet, so attention is on what kind of character he will play and how he will add energy to the story.