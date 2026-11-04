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Klausman: Planning RFTA’s future starts with listening
By Hannah Klausman, Guest Commentary,2 days ago
Everyone who lives in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys has some sort of transportation story, whether they think of it that way or not. Early morning bus rides every day. The drive you make because the bus schedule doesn’t quite fit your daily needs. The challenge of getting to a bus stop safely or understanding the timetables. Or maybe it’s the time you spend biking or walking the Rio Grande Trail. Each story tells us something about how people move around our region, and how we might do it better.