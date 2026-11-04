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Meet Solana, the technicolour ‘YoruPop’ star trailblazing her own sound
By Davina Nylander,2 days ago
Solana appears on screen in a burst of colour, popping up from a Lagos hotel room with hair that effervesces in a fusion of different styles. Soft yellow roots quickly fade into bright orange strands; a block fringe frames her face and long, silky-straight locs form her signature mullet. When she sweeps it to the side, she reveals layers of intricate orange braids underneath.