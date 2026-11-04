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Dem wins Trump-targeted Texas district in rebuke of Republican redistricting shakeup
By Latest & Breaking News,2 days ago
Democrat Johnny Garcia is projected to win Texas’ newly redrawn 35th Congressional District on Tuesday, overcoming a Republican-favored map designed to flip the seat after redistricting pushed Democratic Rep. Greg Casar into another district. Garcia, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy, defeated Republican candidate Carlos De La Cruz, an Air...