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Early results show Alaskans narrowly rejecting repeal of ranked choice voting
By Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media,2 days ago
Election results show Alaskans opting to keep ranked choice voting, open primaries and certain campaign finance rules aimed at unmasking donors. With 98% of precincts reporting, “No” on Ballot Measure 2 is leading with nearly 52% of the vote. The ballot measure, backed primarily by Republicans, aims to repeal the voting system Alaska has used since 2022.