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How to get Al-Orobah FC vs Al Akhdoud tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Nihal Abo Zaid,2 days ago
Al-Orobah FC take on Al Akhdoud in the King Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. The King’s Cup reaches the knockout intensity of the Round of 16 as Al Orobah host Al Okhdood at the Al Jouf University Stadium in Sakaka. Saudi Arabia’s premier domestic knockout tournament features both sides battling for a coveted place in the quarter-finals.