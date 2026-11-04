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Initiatives expanding sports wagering to online platforms do not pass
By Rylee Newman,2 days ago
Nebraska voters voted against two ballot initiatives that would expand sports wagering in the state to online platforms. Ballot initiatives 440 and 441 will not pass. Initiative 440, a proposed constitutional amendment to authorize laws allowing people physically located in Nebraska to place sports wagers online through an authorized gaming operator, was opposed by 55% of voters as of 2:20 a.m. Initiative 441, which would establish the regulatory framework for online sports betting, was opposed by 54.4% of voters at the same time.
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