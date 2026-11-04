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Slavia Praha vs Arsenal: Team News and Predicted Lineups for November 4
By Ricky Carroll, Editor,2 days ago
Last Word on Football brings you the latest team news and the predicted lineups for Slavia Praha vs Arsenal in the 20:00 Champions League kick-off slot on November 4. The home side are currently top of the Czech top flight and remain unbeaten in 13 league games. In the Champions League so far, they have only collected one point, against Fenerbahce. The Gunners top the Premier League and remain unbeaten in this year’s Champions League.