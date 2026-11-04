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School races decided in Madison Heights, Hazel Park, Royal Oak
By Andy Kozlowski,2 days ago
MADISON HEIGHTS/HAZEL PARK/ROYAL OAK — The Nov. 3 general election has come and gone, settling several contested school board races. The Madison District Public Schools and the Lamphere Schools serve Madison Heights; part of the city is also served by the Royal Oak Schools. Hazel Park, meanwhile, is served by its namesake Hazel Park Public Schools, a district that also serves part of Ferndale.