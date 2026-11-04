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Bangor Mall condemned due to electrical issues, lack of working bathrooms, city says
By WABI News Desk,2 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has released a statement explaining why code enforcement abruptly shuttered most of the Bangor Mall on Monday. City of Bangor spokesperson David Warren says the city has tried to work with the mall’s owners for years to resolve their concerns, and while some have been addressed, others remain. Warren cited “significant health and safety-related code violations,” pointing specifically to unsafe electrical conditions, inoperable heating systems, and a lack of working general-use restrooms.
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