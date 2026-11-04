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Reading Data From An Unwilling Blood Pressure Monitor
By Tom Nardi,2 days ago
Given the modern trend of interconnecting anything and everything, we have no doubt that somebody sells a blood pressure monitor that will push its measurements out to all sorts of cloud services on your behalf. We’re equally sure that doing so requires you to sign up for some new account or service, and that there may even be a subscription cost hiding in there as well.