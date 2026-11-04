undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Police, fire and parks funding gets strong backing across Ingham County
By WKAR Public Media,2 days ago
Voters across much of Ingham County supported funding for public safety, parks and essential services Tuesday, approving several local millages while rejecting a street improvement proposal in Leslie. Unofficial results show voters in Lansing, Meridian Township and Delhi Township backing measures to maintain or restore funding for local government services.
4