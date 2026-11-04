undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Equatorial Guinea Issue Statement on Goalkeeper Jesus Owono and Jesus de Miguel
By Rob Swan,2 days ago
The president of Equatorial Guinea’s Football Federation has released a statement following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. De Miguel lost his life after suffering head and chest injuries in a heavy collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who has represented Equatorial Guinea’s national team on 47 occasions since 2019.