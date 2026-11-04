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Austin Peterson leads Minnesota Senate District 4 race by just four votes, with potential recount looming
By Chris Larson,2 days ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Republican Austin Peterson is holding an extraordinarily narrow four-vote lead over Democrat Rob Kupec in Minnesota’s Senate District 4 race, setting the stage for a potential recount following Tuesday’s general election. According to election results discussed during a late-night interview with Peterson, all precincts...