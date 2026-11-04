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Lee Hyo In’s Arrival Complicates Ji Chang Wook And Imada Mio’s Sweet Romance In “Merry Berry Love”
By M Lim,2 days ago
“Merry Berry Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!. “Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.