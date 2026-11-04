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Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Hae Jin, And P.O Look Invincible As A Team In "Good Partner 2" Poster
By S Kim,2 days ago
Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”