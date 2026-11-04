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Cho Hyun Chul, Moon Hee, Lee Yi Dam, And Yoon Ga Yi Radiate Different Dynamics Of Love In “Happy Anding”
By R Suhaila,2 days ago
TvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has offered a glimpse into the dynamics of its characters’ relationships!. “Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.