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Has the cup overflowed? De Jong reveals his major grievance at Barcelona
By Ahmed Abdelhamid,2 days ago
Frenkie de Jong feels like a marked man. The Barcelona midfielder has revealed his frustration at what he sees as a constant drumbeat of noise and criticism around him, insisting the attention paid to matters raised about him outstrips that aimed at some of his team-mates. His words carried a clear grievance over how his name gets handled at the Catalan club.