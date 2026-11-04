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Juventus: when will Kenan Yıldız return? He will resume training on the pitch next week
2 days ago
Kenan Yıldız is set to step up his recovery. As Tuttosport reports today, the Turkish player has completed a long spell of work at JMedical. He still has pain in his left foot, but it is entirely bearable, as his excellent results in the latest physical tests show. He should begin working on the pitch next week, separately from the group. That will be an important step towards his return, although he remains at least a month or so away from a competitive match. The first step has been taken. The former Bayern player will be eased back gradually, without rushing or taking risks. His workload will increase over the coming days according to how his body responds.