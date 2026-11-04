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Humboldt’s Last Election Night Count Shifts Local Races as Democrats Take Congress
By Kym Kemp,2 days ago
Humboldt’s election-night count is finished, but there are still ballots to count. Humboldt County’s final election night report brought changes to several local contests early Wednesday, November 4, with Fortuna’s Measure D slipping behind, two council races changing standings, and Measure K remaining below the support needed to pass.
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