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Exclusive-Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
By Marleen KaesebierKenrick Cai,2 days ago
ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google has expanded employee buyout offers to several countries this year as it looks to rein in rising costs amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence. The search engine company confirmed to Reuters that it began offering voluntary exit packages in June to some employees...