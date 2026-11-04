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Lacroix Unveils ARTISSOUM IN Submarine Decoy and Signalling System at Euronaval 2026
By Naval News Staff,2 days ago
At Euronaval 2026, Lacroix unveils ARTISSOUM IN, a new range of advanced submarine decoy and signalling devices now compatible with internal launch systems. French countermeasures specialist Lacroix has introduced its latest submarine signalling and decoy solution, ARTISSOUM IN, at Euronaval 2026. The new system expands the company’s established pyrotechnic portfolio, making its advanced countermeasures compatible with submarines equipped with internal launch systems, such as those built by TKMS and Daewoo.