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Democrat Francisco Aguilar wins reelection for secretary of state in Nevada
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Francisco Aguilar wins reelection for secretary of state in Nevada. WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are riding their sweep of Congress into a new era, eager to meet voter demands for change with plans to tackle high costs of living and confront President Donald Trump's final years in the White House. In a nationwide romp, Democrats ousted Republicans from coast to coast, with many surprising places in between, as voters rejected the president’s party for the promise of something different for the country. Their majorities will be padded by wide margins in both the House and the Senate. The results set up a divided government, with Congress poised to reassert itself as a coequal branch ready to challenge Trump and reverse course after two years of unified GOP control. “We hear you,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who would make history as the first Black speaker of the House if his colleagues elect him to the job when the new Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2027.