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Democrat Tina Kotek wins reelection for governor in Oregon
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Kotek wins reelection for governor in Oregon. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats made sweeping gains in state governments during the midterm elections, taking control of several legislatures and shifting the balance of power across some battleground and historically Republican-leaning states. The party took full control — both statehouse chambers and governors' offices — in Minnesota and Wisconsin and could pick up more states to earn additional trifectas. The wins put pressure on the party to answer to an electorate angry over the price of gas, inflation, affordable housing and the rising cost of living. State governments shape a wide array of policies affecting everyday lives, including tax rates and abortion rights, school choice and education funding, data center development, and the use of artificial intelligence and law-enforcement surveillance cameras. “Now it’s time to deliver,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Devin Remiker said.