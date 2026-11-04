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Brianna Rogers, Rebekah Truemper take early leads in Vallejo City Council election results
By Authors,2 days ago
VALLEJO – Brianna Rogers and Rebekah Truemper took early leads in their respective Vallejo City Council races on Tuesday and maintained them throughout the evening. Rogers holds a strong lead in the Vallejo City Council District 4 race, with 52% of the vote. Rogers, a nonprofit leader, challenged incumbent Councilmember Charles Palmares, who trailed her with 36% followed by Chris Platzer with 13%.