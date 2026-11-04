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Suncoast Storms Fade as Drier, Cooler Air Heads Our Way
By John Scalzi,2 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few more showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Suncoast Wednesday, but a stretch of drier weather is just around the corner. Today we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly during the afternoon. Coastal areas will have about a 30% chance of rain, while inland communities could see slightly higher chances. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 80s.
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