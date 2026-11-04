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Building a Family-Owned Dog Treat Brand and Scaling in Amazon’s Store with Dewar Gaines
2 days ago
This episode is sponsored by Amazon and recorded at Amazon Accelerate 2026, Amazon’s annual seller conference. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Amazon provides tools and services to help these entrepreneurs grow their businesses. To learn more about how Amazon is helping independent sellers succeed, visit https://sellingpartners.aboutamazon.com.