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David DeVarti, Christina Fleming and Ruth Hatcher reelected to Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees
By Samantha Sergel,2 days ago
Incumbents David DeVarti, Christina Fleming and Ruth Hatcher won reelection to the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees Nov. 3, earning themselves a third term each and beating out newcomer challenger Daniel Katanski. As of 3:21 a.m. on Nov.4, DeVarti has received 76167 or 27.82% of the vote; Fleming has...