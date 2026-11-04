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Premier League civil war erupts as rival clubs demand SECOND investigation into Manchester City finances
By Muhammad Zaki,2 days ago
Following September's confirmation that Manchester City were found guilty of 114 financial charges, several top-flight rivals are now demanding further action, according to reports. The initial verdict covered alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018, but there is mounting pressure to examine the club's financial conduct in the years since.