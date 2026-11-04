undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jennifer Lawrence elected to Washtenaw County Probate Court
By Gia Verma,2 days ago
Attorney Jennifer Lawrence was elected to the Washtenaw County Probate Court Nov. 3, defeating opponent Alethia Battles, an attorney and clinical social worker, securing a six-year term as a judge. She is set to replace retiring judge Julia B. Owdziej and serve alongside sitting judge Darlene A. O’Brien. Lawrence received 56.83% of the votes to Battles’ 42.79% with 100% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results provided by Washtenaw County.
1